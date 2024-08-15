Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak’s Childhood Amid Her Abusive Marriages, Divorces: 'She Has Become Strong'

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been in the news for her personal life. She was first married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter, Palak Tiwari. Their marriage faced significant issues, leading to a divorce in 2007. In 2013, she then married Abhinav Kohli, and they have a son, Reyansh Kohli. However, her second marriage also encountered difficulties, and she and Abhinav announced their separation in 2019.

Recently, she spoke about how she was worried about Palak’s childhood because of her abusive marriages and divorces. Speaking to Galatta India, and said, “Palak when she used to see me in that phase. I often used to think about how her childhood would be when she grew up. Somehow, she took everything positively and moulded herself differently.”

She further added, “Meri upbringing kaam aur uski khud ki sensibility zayada hai. She herself is a powerful girl, she has understood that if you don’t take yourself for granted, nobody will. Nobody is going to help you. If you have a problem you need to sort it on your own. So she has learned to become emotionally strong from my journey. So that’s what made her strong, now she is a very sensitive child.”

Shweta Tiwari is well-known for her work as an Indian television actress. She rose to fame with her role in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari will be next seen in the action thriller series India Air Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash and Sneha Shetty Kohli. This series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. It is set in the Cop Universe produced under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. The seven-episode series will be released on Amazon Prime Video this year.