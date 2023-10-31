Shubh REACTS After Being Slammed For Wearing Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi’s Assassination: 'No Matter What I Do, Some People..'

Punjabi- Canadian rapper Shubh is currently creating headlines yet again after he wore a controversial hoodie featuring former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at his recent concert in London. It has stirred outrage on social media.

However, the real truth is that the hoodie prominently displayed a map of Punjab with a clear outline of its districts, and it did not have the Indira Gandhi illustration.

Just a while back, Shubh issued a statement on his Instagram and asked people not to spread 'negativity' and 'hate.' He wrote, "No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. STOP SPREADING HATE AND NEGATIVITY."

Earlier today, Tejas actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Shubh on X, formerly known as Twitter and said, "Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery."

She added, "One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame !!!"