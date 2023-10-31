 Video: Did Controversial Singer Shubh Promote Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi’s Assassination During London Concert?
The video was shared online by a pro-Khalistani handle named SherePanjabUK, which has been withheld in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, once again hit headlines after netizens accused him of flashing a hoodie with illustrations mocking and celebrating former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at his recent concert in London.

A video was shared online by a pro-Khalistani handle named SherePanjabUK, which has been withheld in India.

They captioned the video, "Panjabi Artist Shubh holding a hoodie of an illustration that shows Indian PM Indira Gandhi (aka maimuna begum) being greeted by Shaheed Bhai Satwant Singh and Shaheed Bhai Beant Singh #NeverForget84."

Did Shubh really flash hoodie with Indira Gandhi illustration?

Reportedly, the video is from Shubh's Sunday night concert which was held in London.

The singer received severe backlash after the video went viral, however, as per a fact check by OpIndia, the hoodie which he flashed on stage did not have the Indira Gandhi illustration, but instead, it had a map of Punjab on it, with the districts clearly outlined.

The illustration was, however, strikingly similar to the pro-Khalistani hoodie.

The label named Akaal Clothing which manufactured the hoodie too shared Shubh's video on their social media handle to falsely promote its products.

"Shubh x akaal. 31/10," their caption read.

Kangana Ranaut falls prey to false claims

Actress Kangana Ranaut reshared a tweet condemning Shubh and called Indira Gandhi's assassination "cowardly killing of an old woman". She fell prey to the false claims that the singer was promoting the merchandise during the concert.

She slammed Shubh and wrote that he should be ashamed for glorifying the attack on an elderly lady "who was disarmed and unaware".

article-image

All about Shubh's controversies

Shubh has been at the centre of controversies for a couple of months now. It all began when Canada accused India of killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia and diplomatic ties worsened between the two countries.

Amid the row, Shubh was accused of supporting Khalistani separatists and in the midst of it all, he also shared a distorted map of India on his social media handle.

His move was followed by severe backlash, and even his concert, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai from September 23-25 was cancelled.

article-image
