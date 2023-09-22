Shubh Khalistan Row: Punjabi Singer Shankar Sahney Postpones Canada Tour, Says 'Environment There Not Suitable For Performing'

Punjabi singer Shankar Sahney has postponed his Canada tour amid the ongoing tension between India and Canada. He was scheduled to perform there in October, however, he has now stated that the environment in Canada is no longer suitable for any kind of performance.

India-Canada ties hit an all time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the "agents of the Indian government" in Sikh activist Hardeep Nijjar's killing. However, India rubbished his statement and also suspended visa services for their nationals, citing "security threats".

After postponing his Canada tour, Shankar also reportedly reacted to the controversy over Canada-based Punjabi singer-rapper Shubh. A few days back, Shubh had shared a distorted map of India. He has been receiving hate for his post and his tour was also cancelled.

Shankar is best known for his Punjabi albums like Yaari Yaari, Internet Pe Karna Baat, Aj Nachnon Nahin Hatna, Munda Chaa Gaya and others.

Meanwhile, Shankar has said that an artist like Shubh should not get involved in such controversies because singers earn name and fame through their art. "Such incidents will increase the enmity between the two communities there," he said, according to ETimes.

The India tour of Shubh was canceled on September 20. After facing backlash on social media, Shubh released a long statement on Instagram and said he was "extremely disheartened" with the cancellation of his India tour.

Shubh termed India as his country and said his "ancestors and Gurus did not blink an eye" when it came to making sacrifices for the country's freedom.

"India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," a part of his statement read.

