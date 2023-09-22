Rapper Dino James Clarifies Why He Deleted Post On Shubh: 'I Don't Support Anti-National Behaviour' (WATCH)

Singer and rapper Dino James has issued an apology after extending his support to Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh. For those unversed, Shubh's Still Rollin India tour was cancelled over his alleged support to the Khalistan cause.

On Thursday evening, Dino took to his Instagram story and called Shubh a 'great artist'. He also promised that he will not only attend his next concert but will also be in the front row. "@shubhworldwide is a great artist. It's unfortunate that his concert got cancelled. Anyway, next time jab hoga I will be in the front row bro."

However, soon after Dino shared the story, he started receiving hate for supporting the rapper. He was slammed by social media users and within seven minutes of posting the story, he deleted it.

In the wee hours on Friday (September 22), Dino shared a video and explained why he extended his support to Shubh. He revealed that he was not aware of the backstory and when he came to know about it, he immediately deleted his post.

"My post was simply from one artist to another over a tour cancellation. It was nothing more than that. I don't know anything else about it. However, once I got to know, I instantly deleted my post within 7 minutes. But it doesn't mean that I am running away from it," Dino said in the video.

He added, "I don't support any kind of anti-national behaviour or act. Why would I do that? I take full responsibility of what I've done. I am sorry and I apologise from the bottom of my heart to whoever has been hurt by this."

Dino rose to fame with his stint in Rohit Shetty's adventure stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

What is singer-rapper Shubh's controversy?

Shubh courted controversy after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, "Pray for Punjab." Following this, his event was cancelled.

Shubh took to his official Instagram account on Thursday to share his heartfelt thoughts and emotions. Addressing his previous post that had stirred controversy, Shubh clarified his intentions and explained that his initial message was meant to be a prayer for Punjab, particularly in light of reports about electricity shutdowns in the state. He said his intention had never been to offend anyone's sentiments. The 26-year-old rapper expressed deep sorrow for any hurt that had been caused.

