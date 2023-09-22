AP Dhillon Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rapper Shubh's Controversy: 'Political Groups Use Our Public Image...'

Singer AP Dhillon has shared a long cryptic post amid rapper Shubh's India tour controversy. The singer also alleged that 'political groups' use public image of artists to 'further their agenda'. Shubh recently issued an apology after facing backlash for sharing a distorted image of India's map on social media.

Hours after Shubh shared the post, AP Dhillon requested people to not spread hate. Without mentioning any incident or names, he wrote on his Instagram story, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause… I try to be mindful of everyone’s sentiments but it’s gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to the fear of unintentionally fueling even more division."

The singer added, "Special interest and political groups constantly use our public image as a chess piece to further their agenda while we are just trying to make art that helps people on an individual level, regardless of their color, race, religion, nationality, gender, etc. Spread love not hate. Let’s start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. Let’s not let man made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future."

AP Dhillon is known for delivering chart-topping hits such as Summer High, Excuses, Insane, Wo Noor and other songs. Over the years, he has made waves in the music industry with his talent and unique style.

Shubh courted controversy after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories a few days back. He captioned it, "Pray for Punjab." The 26-year-old singer was slammed for his post and his India event was also cancelled.

Shubh took to his official Instagram account on Thursday (September 21) to share his thoughts and emotions.

Addressing his previous post that had stirred controversy, Shubh clarified his intentions and explained that his initial message was meant to be a prayer for Punjab, particularly in light of reports about electricity shutdowns in the state.

He said his intention had never been to offend anyone's sentiments. The rapper expressed deep sorrow for any hurt that had been caused.

