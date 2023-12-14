Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack Post Welcome To The Jungle Shoot, Undergoes Angioplasty In Mumbai

Shreyas Talpade | Pic: Instagram/shreyastalpade27

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a major heart attack on Thursday evening post wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai suburban Andheri locality and he then underwent an angioplasty.

The 47-year-old actor was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai and right after finishing the shoot, he collapsed suddenly. He was then rushed to the Bellevue hospital in Andheri west where he underwent the angioplasty procedure.

Reports stated that Shreyas was completely fine and shot for the film throughout the day. He even shot for action sequences in the film with the rest of the cast and crew.

But after finishing the shoot, he returned home and complained of uneasiness and restlessness to his wife. She then rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed midway.

The Om Shanti Om actor's team and family are yet to issue an official statement about the actor's health.

It was on Wednesday when Akshay Kumar, who plays one of the leads in Welcome To The Jungle, took to his social media handle to share with the fans of the 'Welcome' franchise that the shoot for the film had officially begun.

"Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy :) #Welcome 3," he captioned the post.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Daler Mehndi, among others.

Besides Welcome To The Jungle, Shreyas will also be seen essaying the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Emergency.