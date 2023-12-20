Shreyas Talpade Discharged From Hospital 6 Days After Suffering Heart Attack, Wife Deepti Says 'My Life Is Back Home'

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from hospital days after he suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty in Mumbai. His wife, Deepti Talpade, shared an official statement on Instagram on Wednesday (December 20) and shared the actor's health update with his fans and followers.

Deepti said a series of pictures with Shreyas on Instagram and informed that he has returned home "safe and sound".

"Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.

Read Also Shreyas Talpade To Sushmita Sen: Celebs Who Survived Heart Attack

Deepti also expressed gratitude to "friends, family and our film industry" for their love and concern. "Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all, I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong," she added in the post.

Check Deepti's full statement here:

Shreyas suffered a heart attack after the shoot of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle on Thursday (December 14). He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri where he underwent the angioplasty procedure.

According to a report in PTI, the 47-year-old actor complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence.

Reports stated that Shreyas was completely fine and shot for the film throughout the day. He even shot for action sequences in the film with the rest of the cast and crew. However, after finishing the shoot for the day, he returned home and complained of uneasiness and restlessness to his wife. Shreyas reportedly collapsed on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Welcome To The Jungle, Shreyas will also be seen essaying the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Emergency. He will also be seen in The Game of Girgit opposite Adah Sharma.

Shreyas has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema and he is best known for his performance in films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal franchise.