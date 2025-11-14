Shreya Ghoshal Concert: Stampede-Like Situation In Cuttack’s Bali Jatra; Two People Faint

Instagram: Shreya Ghoshal

Famous singer Shreya Ghoshal performed at Cuttack’s Bali Jatra, and a reportedly stampede-like situation happened at her concert there. According to a report, two people fainted, and Cuttack's Police Commissioner confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries.

According to a report in PTI, a chaotic situation happened at the concert when a large crowd moved towards the stage when the singer appeared. Due to this, the organisers had to halt the performance for some time. Later, the singer performed after the police brought the situation under control.

As per officials, two people fainted, and one of them was a woman. Medical personnel attended them immediately, and while they were first taken to the on-site first aid centre, later they were treated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

However, the Cuttack Police Commissioner, S Dev Datta Singh, has denied the reports of any major unrest. He said, “There was no unpleasant situation. It is true that there was a huge crowd, but we managed it properly. One person sustained a minor injury and is stable.”

Shreya has not yet shared any statement about ti.

Meanwhile, before the concert, she had interacted with her fans on X (Twitter). The singer had posted, "On my way to Cuttack for a show today but also excited about what’s coming in two days. Let’s kill some time until soundcheck. AMA?"

During the #AskShreya session, a fan asked her, "Have you tried Odia food ever ? What are you looking forward to experience in Cuttack, Odisha? Do have Famous Dahibara Aludum there!! (sic)."

To this, the singer replied, "Can’t wait to taste today. I have eaten the Odia food in the past and loved it!! Chena Poda is yummm."

Shreya has a huge fan following, and her fans eagerly wait to see her perform live.