Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin NOT Shelved, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Says 'It Took Us 3 Years To Script It'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her horror-comedy Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. A few years ago, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced his next project, Naagin, featuring Shraddha. However, rumours surfaced that the film was shelved due to its 'high budget.'

Now, Nikhil confirmed that Naagin is still in the works and the project is likely to go on floors in 2025. The producer said that the script is ready, and it took them three years to script it. "We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it's finally ready," he told India Today.

Furthermore, Nikhil shared that Naagin is a brand-new subject and has no connection with previous films.

Sharing the reason behind making Naagin, he said, "Indian folklore is actually very rich in ideas. We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake. Give us a chance, and we’ll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film."

Talking about Shraddha's first reaction, Nikhil said that she 'jumped' at the offer. He revealed that she was the first one to come on board, and was immediately sold on the idea.

"It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin. We’re thrilled that she’s on board. She has an ethereal quality about her,” Dwivedi concluded.

In 2020, Shraddha expressed her excitement on being a part of Naagin and wrote on X, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore."