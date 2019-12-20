Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled 2021 film

It’s happening. Before Luv Ranjan’s collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn goes on floor, the Sanju actor has already signed his next film with Luv. The actor will be starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an upcoming film. Without revealing any plot details or the genre, the announcement was made on Friday morning that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be coming together for the first time on the big screen. The project will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next starring Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated sci-fi drama Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is supposed to release during summer 2020. Another big project Ranbir is a part of is YRF’s period action drama – Shamshera which will also release in 2020. He has another project with Luv Ranjan and reuniting with Raajneeti actor Ajay Devgn but no announcement has been made on its release date.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has two big films as now in 2020 – Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza and Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.