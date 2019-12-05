Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to reunite for Luv Ranjan's next

For now Luv Ranjan has dropped his plans of making his film with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. But hang on. There is good news for those waiting to see Deepika and Ranbir together again after Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in 2015. The pair will reunite for a love story directed by Luv Ranjan.

Sources say it a completely different project from the one that Ranjan had planned with Ajay Devgn. “For whatever reason, Devgn is not doing Luv Ranjan’s film, at least not for now. But Ranjan is going ahead with a quirky twisted love story with Deepika and Ranbir. It will be something that neither of two star-actors has ever attempted before,” says the source.