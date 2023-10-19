Shraddha Kapoor Says She Needs 'Dhoop Like Jaadoo', Hrithik Roshan Replies 'He Is Coming...'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans with a couple of stunning sunkissed selfies on Thursday. While fans showered love on Shraddha's photos, her caption caught actor Hrithik Roshan's attention and he posted a sweet comment under her post.

Shraddha wrote in the caption, "Need dhoop like Jaadoo." The actress referred to the much-loved alien in Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya, who sourced his power from sunlight.

Soon after Shraddha shared the post, Hrithik commented, "He is coming. Will tell him."

Shraddha was quick to reply, "For real??? 🤯 When what where tell tell tell." Several fans also wondered if Hrithik dropped a subtle hint about his upcoming project.

"@hrithikroshan @shraddhakapoor a new movie on the cards ??? If so. I am dying plsssssssssssssssss want hrithik and Shraddha combo."

Jaadoo in Krrish 4?

On the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish, Hrithik promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series. The first film, Koi Mil Gaya, directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013.

It was earlier reported that Krrish 4 is said to have a narrative that features the magical alien Jaadoo from Koi Mil Gaya. For those unversed, while Jaadoo was stranded on earth in the film, Hrithik played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien, who helps him get back to his planet.

Shraddha and Hrithik's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in Stree 2. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.

Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com Tu Jhooti Main Makakar.

On the other hand, Hrithik will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film will hit the big screens in January 2024.