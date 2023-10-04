Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked When She's Getting Married

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday shared stunning photos of herself on her official Instagram account. Within no time, her infectious smile in the photos garnered praises from her fans and followers.

However, what caught our attention was Shraddha's hilarious reply to a user who asked about her wedding plans in the comments section.

"Marrige kab karogi?" the user asked the actress. Shraddha, who often interacts with her fans on the social media platform, replied to the user, "Pados wali Aunty real id se aao." Shraddha's epic reply left her fans in splits and garnered a lot of likes.

Another user commented, "Mai chalte chalte gir gaya ji @shraddhakapoor". To this, she hilariously replied, "@keshav.08 chalte chalte Insta mat chalaya karo ji".

In the photos, Shraddha is seen wearing a light pink satin slip dress. She opted for a rouged makeup look with blushed cheeks, pink lipstick and black eyeliner.

"Big head = Big Brain," Shraddha Kapoor added in the caption of the post. Take a look:

Shraddha often makes it a point to interact with her fans and reply to selected users in the comments section of her posts.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was a success and the actress garnered praises for her role.

She will next be seen in Stree 2 which will reunite her with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. If media reports are to be believed, Shraddha also has the biopic of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in her kitty.

