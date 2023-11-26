Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Monkey Stole Her 'Bhakarwadi' Packet In Chanderi Amid Stree 2 Shoot, Shares Video

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the shoot of her much-awaited film Stree 2 in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The actress, who is quite active on social media, has been giving glimpses from the shoot location with her fans and followers. On Saturday (November 25), Shraddha shared a fun video on her Instagram story and revealed that a monkey stole her Bhakarwadi packet.

In the short clip shared by the actress, a monkey is seen strolling around. Shraddha's caption was inspired by Asha Bhosle's iconic song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baraat which was released in 1973.

She wrote, "Chura lia hai tumne jo....mera Bhakarvadi ke packet ko... Aur kuch nahi churaana...Bandar!!! Her caption translates to, "You stole my Bhakarvadi packet... now don't steal anything else monkey."

The makers of Stree 2 began shoot of the film in July 2023. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the upcoming film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The sequel promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster that redefined the horror comedy genre.

In Stree, Aparshakti plays the role of Bittu, who is the friend of RajKummar’s character Vicky. The movie is a horror-comedy written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK.

Besides Stree 2, Shraddha has not announced any other projects yet. She was last seen on the big screens in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. A few months back, Shraddha was spotted with chopped hair and her look raised speculations about her next project.

A leaked and viral announcement poster on the internet suggests that Shraddha is gearing up for the biopic of Indian-born American astronaut and aerospace engineer Kalpana Chawla.

The leaked poster of the biopic mentions that Shraddha will play the lead and Aanand L Rai will be directing the film. The title of the film has been written as The Untold Story Of Kalpana Chawla and the poster also suggests that Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will have special appearances. However, Shraddha has not reacted to it yet.