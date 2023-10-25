Shraddha Kapoor Takes Her New ₹4 Crore Lamborghini To Iskcon For Puja Rituals

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a brand new Lamborghini on the occasion of Dussehra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

A day after buying the swanky car, Shraddha was spotted enjoying a ride in Mumbai

The actress visited Iskcon temple in Juhu and performed a small puja for the Lamborghini

In the photos that have surfaced, Shraddha is seen tying a huge garland on the car before the puja

The 36-year-old actress gifted herself a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which is priced at ₹4.04 crore in India

The red car is an automatic vehicle with a two-seater seating

With this purchase, Shraddha added another beauty alongside her collection of cars which include a BMW X7 and a Mercedes

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor

She is gearing up for the release of Stree 2 with RajKummar Rao. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in the biopic of Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Scream Chemistry In Koffee With Karan Photoshoot
Find out More