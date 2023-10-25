Shraddha Kapoor Takes Her New ₹4 Crore Lamborghini To Iskcon For Puja Rituals

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a brand new Lamborghini on the occasion of Dussehra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
A day after buying the swanky car, Shraddha was spotted enjoying a ride in Mumbai
The actress visited Iskcon temple in Juhu and performed a small puja for the Lamborghini
In the photos that have surfaced, Shraddha is seen tying a huge garland on the car before the puja
The 36-year-old actress gifted herself a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which is priced at ₹4.04 crore in India
The red car is an automatic vehicle with a two-seater seating
With this purchase, Shraddha added another beauty alongside her collection of cars which include a BMW X7 and a Mercedes
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor
She is gearing up for the release of Stree 2 with RajKummar Rao. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in the biopic of Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla
Thanks For Reading!