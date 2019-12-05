Shoojit Sircar's cryptic tweet asking Bollywood to check 'filmy ethics', before 'lecturing' has netizens baffled

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has suggested the Bollywood fraternity needs to correct its streak of duality and check its filmi ethics before delivering lectures on morality to the rest of the world.

"Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare," the "Piku" helmer posted on Twitter.