Hyderabad rape-murder case: Protest held across nation for justice

Shanmuga Subramanian, an amateur astronomer from Chennai helped National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) located Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander on surface of the moon. NASA shared this information on its twitter handle. The picture indicated the impact spot of the Lander and associated debris field created by the crash with blue and green dots.
