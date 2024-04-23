Shocking Video Shows Alec Baldwin 'Attacking' Anti-Israel Protestor, Slapping Her Phone Away At Coffee Shop

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin had a rather unpleasant encounter recently, after he was confronted by a woman, claiming to be an anti-Israel protestor, while he was getting some coffee. The woman later claimed that she was "attacked" by the actor, and a video has also gone viral in which Baldwin can be seen smacking the phone out of the woman's hand.

It all began after Baldwin stepped out to grab some coffee for himself on Monday, and that is when the woman saw him and approached him with her camera on. She kept asking the actor to say "Free Palestine", but as when he ignored her, she referred to the shooting incident involving the actor on the sets of his film, Rust.

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

"Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time? No jail time Alec? You are putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin. Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I will leave you," the woman can be heard saying in the video. She referred to the shooting incident on Rust sets that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

While Baldwin asked her to leave the cafe at first, he was later seen losing his calm and slapping the phone out of the woman's hand. "White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me while I was trying to get coffee," the woman who recorded the video wrote as she shared it on social media.

Baldwin is yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, chief weapons handler for the film Rust, Hannah Gutierrez, was sentenced to 18 months in jail in connection to the 2021 shooting incident on the film's sets.