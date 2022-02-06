Shocking! Looop Lapeta actress Taapsee Pannu confesses why she didn't win the Miss India beauty pageant in 2008

Taapsee Pannu is currently seen in Looop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film, directed by Aakash Bhatia, recently released on a digital platform, and it is garnering huge eyeballs. Not many know that the Pink actress, who has been appearing in numerous print and television commercials, had even participated in Miss India way back in 2008. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, she talks about her beauty regime, latest film and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your tryst with the Miss India beauty pageant.

I did not make it to the top 10 (laughs). I was not beautiful enough to win, but I won the Miss Fresh Face and Miss Beautiful Skin titles.

So how do you maintain that freshness and shining skin?

(Smiles) Mai gur khati hoon (I eat jaggery). Undeniably, I have inherited good skin, and I’m a Punjabi. We are blessed with good skin and hair. But to my credit, I don’t do much to spoil it. My habits and lifestyle are such that my skin will not get spoiled. I like to eat and sleep early. I have a good eight hours of sleep. I don’t smoke and drink. It’s not like I have any extra routine on maintenance.

How would you describe your journey so far?

I’m moving at the right pace, and l take it a little further. Then we will see what it has more in store for me. We will wait and watch as I have not done a deep observation about my journey. I’m still paving my path, which I started treading on. I am trying to figure out aur kitna aage tak jaa sakti hoon? (how far can I go?).

Your character in Looop Lapeta sees every minute change. Your views?

I felt my character not only changed her life but one moment or one decision of hers changed the life of a lot of people knowingly or unknowingly.

You are genuinely trying to help your boyfriend with Rs 50 lakh in the film. Would you help your boyfriend in real life if he had the same traits?

I will not do such a thing. First and foremost, I will never make such a boyfriend. I’m not that brave and courageous to take up such a guy who decides and changes the ideas of his shortcuts. With such a boyfriend you never know what he has in store for tomorrow and he may put us in problems. I don’t wish to get a heart attack before my age.

The story is relevant in today’s times as the youth want to make quick money? Your advice to them?

Yes, the youth looks in for quick money, so my advice that you get from this film is to remember to make the right choice at the right time. That is probably one thing we should take away from this film and follow it. This can help you bring changes for the better in your life.

Your character also tries her hand in gambling?

Exactly, in the script, this act of the character is negative. The viewers need to think it’s sometimes negativity that brings in positivity.

In what genre would you like to categorise your films?

I don’t categorise my roles because people are also talking about David Dhawan’s films I was a part of. I would say whichever film makes money is a commercial film. My films, thankfully, have made money, so they are all commercial films. A commercial film is not defined by the number of songs and jokes it has. It is defined by how glued the audience is and how much money the producer makes. I never do a film thinking that I will get an Oscar or this film will go to a festival. Or after watching it, I will feel ‘wow’, that I have done such a wonderful job. I don’t do films keeping all this in mind. I want to make a film that everyone can watch and enjoy together. My motivation for doing a film may be different from others. Hence I don’t like to categorise my films.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:16 AM IST