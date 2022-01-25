Taapsee Pannu reveals BF Mathias Boe shares a 'respectful relationship' with her father: 'I am surprised'

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been dating Danish badminton player and Olympic Silver medalist Mathias Boe for several years, recently opened up about his relationship with her father.

In one of her interviews, the 'Pink' actress stated that this is the first time that her dad has not 'picked out a problem' in her choice or action.

"It’s a very, very respectful relationship. I am very surprised. That’s the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last tim," Taapsee told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

The actress also revealed that she did not introduce any of her ex-boyfriends to her father because he is very hard to please. "Mujhe hi sure nahi hai, main kya introduce karoon (When I wasn’t sure myself, why will I introduce)," she said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

It may be mentioned that Mathias had joined Taapsee and her family to celebrate New Year. The ‘Rashmi Rocket’ actress has shared a picture with him on Instagram and captioned it as, "Bringing it in with lot of love! And hoping for the same love back from 2022."

Taapsee reportedly started dating Mathias Boe in 2014. While they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, they're often spotted together.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the 33-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next 'Looop Lapeta'. She will also be seen in films like 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', ‘Blurr’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:27 PM IST