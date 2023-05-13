 Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, says 'Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, says 'Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya hai'

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, says 'Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya hai'

A few days ago, after Eid, Saba had announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Sunny.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba, and Dipika Kakar | Instagram

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister and Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim recently announced that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Saba, who is quite active with her vlog on YouTube, informed her followers that she lost her unborn child due to certain complications.

A few days ago, after Eid, Saba had announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Sunny.

Read Also
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy 5 years after marriage: 'Going to embrace parenthood...
article-image

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba opens up on her miscarriage

Saba took to her vlog and shared the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage, leaving her fans concerned for her.

In the vlog, Sunny shared that Saba was facing some health complications and that the baby's heart rate was not normal, so she was advised complete bed rest a few days ago.

However, when they recently went for the regular scans, the doctor informed them that the foetus did not have a heartbeat. "That was the worst moment. Saba held strong when she was taken inside the OT next morning," Sunny said.

Saba added that while she had no clue how to handle the grief, her husband stayed strong and supported her throughout, even though it was equally difficult for him. "Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya hai. I am doing okay. Things didn't work out our way but we will be good," she said.

Read Also
'Get lost': Dipika Kakar slams those who said Shoaib Ibrahim's family ill-treated her - watch video
article-image

Shoaib slams Saba's haters

On Eid, Shoaib had shared a vlog on his Youtube channel in which he had slammed people for trolling his sister.

He had said that Saba was going through a rough patch and the latter even broke down on camera. "There are times that people ask us to ignore haters but people say things without thinking about anything. They don't know what trauma a person is going through but it doesn't matter to trolls. Think of the sins that you all are committing by doing this," he had said.

Shoaib and Dipika too are expecting their first child together, five years after marriage. The actress is due anytime now.

Read Also
Photos: Shoaib Ibrahim gifts luxury car worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore to wife Dipika Kakar on New Year
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rishabh Pant fan says 'Urvashi Rautela ko chhodenge nahi' during Delhi Capitals IPL match,...

WATCH: Rishabh Pant fan says 'Urvashi Rautela ko chhodenge nahi' during Delhi Capitals IPL match,...

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, says 'Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya...

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, says 'Allah ki marzi thi ye aur humne maan liya...

Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: AAP MP's govt house in Delhi decorated with lights,...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: AAP MP's govt house in Delhi decorated with lights,...

Jimmy Shergill broke THIS rule to act in Aazam: Earlier I had refused it because...

Jimmy Shergill broke THIS rule to act in Aazam: Earlier I had refused it because...