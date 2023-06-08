Shivangi Joshi-Ankit Gupta To Create Magic In NEW Music Video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

TV’s Naira aka Shivangi Joshi & Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta continue to impress their fans audiences with her talent and success. With a massive fan following, both of them have secured a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Amid several collaborations with various actors in shows, music videos, and web series over the years, Shivangi and Ankit Gupta’s fresh pairing is creating an exciting buzz among their fans.

SHIVANGI JOSHI SHARES POSTER OF 'BAARISH AAYI HAI'

Recently, Shivangi took to her social media platform to unveil the poster for her upcoming song titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai.' The poster, immersed in love, depicts Shivangi and Ankit lost in each other's embrace, enjoying the bliss of rain. Sharing the poster, Shivangi expressed, "This rainy season, paint your heart with love #BaarishAayi Hai Teaser Out on 10th June only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

The release of the poster sparked an overwhelming response from fans, who flooded the comment section with excitement and anticipation for the collaboration. One fan exclaimed, "Shivi or ankiiii Wow yaar too much excited for it," while another eagerly commented, "They will kill it🔥🙌”

ABOUT THE MUSIC VIDEO

'Baarish Aayi Hai' features Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta, with vocals by Rito Riba. The heartfelt lyrics are penned by Rana Sotal, and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Fans can catch a glimpse of the song through its teaser, set to release on June 10 on the Play Dmf channel.

Apart from her musical endeavor, Shivangi Joshi is set to star opposite Kushal Tandon in the upcoming show 'Barsaatein,' produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta is currently occupied with his ongoing show 'Junooniyatt.'