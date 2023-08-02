Shiv Sena Promises Protection To Producer Sandeep Singh After He Gets Death Threats For Tipu Sultan's Film

The ruling Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra has promised protection to film producer Sandeep Singh after he claimed that he has been receiving death threats ever since he announced a film based on Tipu Sultan. The film has now been shelved, but the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has assured him of protection from such threats.

A few days ago, Singh had announced that his film, which was titled 'Tipu', would not be made anymore, after the endless threats by the followers of the king of Mysore.

He had also apologised to the people on social media and had requested them to not intimidate and abuse him and his near and dear ones.

Shiv Sena promises protection to Sandeep Singh

Reacting to Singh's claims that he has been receiving threats, Anshumman Joshi, Chief Coordinator (Delhi and Goa), Shiv Sena, issued a statement that strict action will be taken against those trying to spread hatred on the basis of religion.

"The Party has urged our government to take stringent actions as per law against those who are disturbing social harmony and spreading hatred based on religious and other considerations. Our government would provide protection and security to Bollywood filmmakers and actors. They need not be worry about their safety and can go ahead with their film projects," he said.

He went on to say, "We strongly condemn such divisive forces who threaten our filmmakers and actors for their films in the pretext of distortion of Indian history or socio-religious ethos. Shiv Sena believes in the legacy of Bala Saheb Thackeray who promoted social harmony and inclusiveness. Hence, our government would come heavily on those who are out to spread hatred."

When Sandeep Singh spoke about 'Tipu'

When Singh had first announced the film based on Tipu Sultan, he had stated that his film will show the "lesser-known" side of the Mysore ruler.

He had said that the ruler is always portrayed heroically in history textbooks, but with his film, he aims to "expose the dark side" of Tipu Sultan and present an "honest narrative" for the future generations.

Sandeep Singh is widely known for producing films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda's 'Sarbjit' and PM Narendra Modi's biopic among others.