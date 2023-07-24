Producer Sandeep Singh CANCELS Controversial Tipu Sultan Film After Receiving Threats

Renowned producer Sandeep Singh has decided to shelve the much-anticipated film on Tipu Sultan, citing the safety and well-being of his family, friends, and himself.

The decision came after facing relentless threats from followers of the celebrated king of Mysore.

Read Also FPJ Exclusive: Producers Sandeep Singh and Rashmi Sharma launch the first look of Tipu

SANDEEP SINGH MAKES OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sandeep Singh made the announcement that the film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan would not see the light of day. Alongside the revelation, he issued a heartfelt appeal to his fellow citizens, urging them to abstain from any form of intimidation or abuse directed towards his loved ones and him.

He further expressed regret if the project had unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments, asserting that his intention was never to offend but to shed light on historical truths.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SANDEEP WANTED TO REVEALTHE DARK SIDE OF TIPU SULTAN

When initially announcing the project, Sandeep Singh had envisioned the film as a means to unveil the lesser-known aspects of Tipu Sultan's personality.

Contrary to the heroic portrayal often found in history textbooks, the producer sought to expose the dark side of the celebrated king, aiming to present an honest narrative for the benefit of future generations.

The movie titled 'Tipu Sultan' was to be a collaboration between Sandeep Singh, Eros International, and Rashmi Sharma Films, intending to reach audiences across various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The timing of the film's announcement ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls in May had sparked intrigue and debates.

Director Pawan Sharma, who was slated to helm the project, shared his perspective on Tipu Sultan, emphasizing that conventional teachings about the historical figure were marred by misinformation. With the film, Sharma intended to reveal the truth about Tipu Sultan, showing him not as a warrior hero, but as a bigoted king with a brutal reality that had been obscured throughout history.

Sandeep Singh, known for producing the biopic of PM Narendra Modi in 2019, had planned to venture into more biographical projects, including those centered around Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.