Bhojpuri Singer Devi Becomes Single Mother, Welcomes Baby Boy Through IVF In Rishikesh; See Photo

Popular Bhojpuri singer Devi, often referred to as the 'Mallika of Sur', has embraced motherhood without marriage. The singer gave birth to a baby boy via C-section at AIIMS Rishikesh and proudly announced the news on social media, sharing the first glimpse of her newborn with fans.

According to several media reports, Devi conceived with the help of IVF in Germany. Her father, Pramod Kumar, confirmed that she had attempted the procedure seven years ago but was unsuccessful. This time, however, the singer’s wish was fulfilled.

A report in Dainik Jagran stated that both Devi and her son are safe.

On Instagram, the singer posted a video of her son with the caption, "Mera babu hai," and fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and love.

Devi's decision to become a single mother through modern medical techniques has been praised as a bold step that challenges social stereotypes. Many fans also lauded her courage, calling her choice an inspiring example for others.

Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna becomes single mother

Recently, Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna also opted for IVF in her 40s. According to media reports, she gave birth to twin girls prematurely in August 2025. However, only one survived.

Bhavana had broken all the societal norms when she announced that she was embracing motherhood without marriage.

Who is Devi?

A native of Chhapra, Devi rose to fame through Bhojpuri folk songs and has recorded over 50 albums. Known for opposing vulgarity in music, she has lent her voice not only to Bhojpuri but also to Hindi, Maithili, and Magahi songs.

Her hit tracks include Piya Gaile Kalkatwa Ae Sajni, Dil Tujhe Pukare Aaja, Aile More Raja, O Gori Chhori-Chhori, and Pardesia-Pardesia, all of which remain popular among fans.

Devi had previously faced controversy in 2024 during an event in Patna on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When she sang the bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Ishwar Allah Tero Naam at Bapu Sabhagar, several BJP leaders and workers protested, raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram". The performance sparked outrage, and Devi later claimed that she had even received threats warning her she could be "sent to Gandhi ji."