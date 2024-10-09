Shilpa Shirodkar Recalls Battle With Severe Depression After Parents' Death In 2008: 'Husband Left Everything, We Moved To India'

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is now a contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, opened up about slipping into depression after her parents' death in 2008. Shilpa is the daughter of Vanita Shirodkar and Nitin Shirodkar. Actress Namrata Shirodkar, who appeared in the film Vastav, is her elder sister.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa opened up about her life while having a conversation with co-contestant Gunaratna Sadavarte.

Opening up about her emotional struggle with depression, Shilpa revealed that her husband Apresh Ranjit gave up on his career to support her. Shilpa said, "When my parents passed away in 2008, I went into severe depression. Aparesh was doing really well in his career, but he left everything, and we moved to India."

Further praising her husband, Shilpa added, "I mean, if Apresh had said, 'I won’t give up my career, you make the sacrifices,' then today he would have been in a completely different place in the banking world."

Earlier, she also called her daughter and husband very 'supportive'. "Today, I am here because of them. My daughter supports me so much, it's unreal. I've seen my mother sacrificing for me and I feel that if I become like my mother, just imagine how strong my daughter will be," she stated.

Shilpa made her acting debut with the 1989 film Bhrashtachar which also starred Rekha, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. She worked in films till 2000 and then, after a 13-year hiatus from acting, she made her comeback on television with the show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

She was a well-known face in the 1990s and has appeared in several hit films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Nyay Anyay, Hum, Dil Hi To Hai, and Apne Dam Par among others.