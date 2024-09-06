Shilpa Shinde Claims Bollywood Actor-Director Asked Her To 'Seduce' Him During Audition: 'Tried To Force Himself On Me'

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry, actress Shilpa Shinde recalled her shocking casting couch experience from her struggling days in showbiz and shared how she was asked by an actor-filmmaker to "seduce" him.

Shilpa told News18 that the incident took place in the late 1990s when she had gone to meet a filmmaker for an audition. "They asked me to wear certain clothes and do a scene. I didn't wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss and I had to seduce him," she recalled.

The actress stated that she was "very innocent" at that time and agreed to do the scene. But soon after, the filmmaker tried to force himself on her, which scared Shilpa. "I pushed him away and ran out. The security staff realised what had happened and asked me to leave immediately. They thought I would make a scene and call for help," she said.

Shilpa refused to name the filmmaker, stating that his kids are probably a few years younger to her and it might hamper their lives now. She added that the filmmaker was an actor too.

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress also mentioned that she met the filmmaker several years later, but he did not recognise her. "He even offered me a film role, but I refused. He still doesn't remember me," she said.

Shilpa stated that a lot of celebs, even well-known personalities, face such incidents in the industry at least once in their lifetime, and urged everyone to put their foot down and strongly refuse to comply.

Shilpa was recently seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She was also the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 11.