Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra to launch Indian alternative of TikTok

Over a month ago, India banned over a 100+ Chinese apps. Popular ones like TikTok, PubG, Bigo etc., shut shop in India. While Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar, gave PubG lovers the Indian alternative Fau-G, our sources reveal that Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra are launching a live streaming app like TikTok. A news that will surely bring smiles on the faces of users who missed one of the most popular live streaming apps in India.

When we contacted Raj Kundra, he confirmed the news and said, "J L Stream is a made in India live streaming app with multiple features. Some Chinese apps are flouting the Indian ban keeping their servers on, such as Mico, which has conveniently changed its name to Mika and a few others from China that claim to be from Hong Kong. We need to step up the diligence and it’s up to MEITY to see these offenders are punished and legal action is taken. No Indian influencers should be promoting or supporting these Chinese apps; it’s not showing loyalty to our country."

The app will be available across the world, barring China on www.jlstream.com.

In September 2020, a total of 118 apps of Chinese origin, were banned by the Indian government amid tensions with China. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the ban was in the interest of India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence and public order. In a statement, the ministry said there were serious concerns that these apps ‘collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security of the State’.

But, Mico, which was on the banned list is still running its servers and launched a clone app called Mika. Some of the names regularly streaming on these video apps are Rakhi Sawant, Amit Tandon, Celina Jaitley.