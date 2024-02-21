 Shibani Dandekar Rests On Farhan Akhtar's Shoulder As She Wishes Him On 2nd Anniversary: 'Just Me And You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShibani Dandekar Rests On Farhan Akhtar's Shoulder As She Wishes Him On 2nd Anniversary: 'Just Me And You'

Shibani Dandekar Rests On Farhan Akhtar's Shoulder As She Wishes Him On 2nd Anniversary: 'Just Me And You'

Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday, shared a special post for Farhan Akhtar on their second wedding anniversary.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday, shared a special post for her husband and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar on their second wedding anniversary. On the special day, she took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture along with a heartwarming note for Farhan.

She wrote, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar. Happy anniversary." In the picture, Shibani is seen resting her head on Farhans' shoulder.

Read Also
Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3, Farhan Akhtar Makes Official Announcement
article-image

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Farhan's sister and film director Zoya Akhtar wrote, " Happy Happy." Actor Mrunal Thakur commented, " Happy anniversary favs." Actors Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty and Rasika Dugal dropped hearts in the comment section.

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Read Also
Shibani Dandekar Shares Romantic PHOTOS With 'Franaloo' Farhan Akhtar On His 50th Birthday
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Read Also
Sobhita Dhulipala REACTS After Zeenat Aman Calls Her A 'Vision' in Made in Heaven 2: 'BRB Shaking'
article-image

On the other hand, Shibani was recently seen in 'Made in Heaven 2'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shibani Dandekar Rests On Farhan Akhtar's Shoulder As She Wishes Him On 2nd Anniversary: 'Just Me...

Shibani Dandekar Rests On Farhan Akhtar's Shoulder As She Wishes Him On 2nd Anniversary: 'Just Me...

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Dance To Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi At Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani's...

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Dance To Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi At Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani's...

Anushka Sharma Enjoys ₹306 Crore Net Worth; Check Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

Anushka Sharma Enjoys ₹306 Crore Net Worth; Check Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In Dazzling Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Custom Couture At Mumbai Event

Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In Dazzling Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Custom Couture At Mumbai Event

Swift Impact: Singapore Banks On Big Boost To Economy With Six Tay Tay Concerts In March 2024

Swift Impact: Singapore Banks On Big Boost To Economy With Six Tay Tay Concerts In March 2024