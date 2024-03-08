 Shesh Pata On OTT: Check Date, Story, Cast & Other Details Of The Bengali Film
Shesh Pata On OTT: Check Date, Story, Cast & Other Details Of The Bengali Film

Shesh Pata is a Bengali film directed and written by Atanu Ghosh

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Still Image From Shesh Pata |

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Gargi Roychowdhury's Bengali film Shesh Pata released on an OTT platform on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of International Women's Day. The movie had received a good response after its theatrical release.

Plot and Synopsis of Shesh Pata

The film introduces three intersecting stories, while their arcs are centered around the Balmiki Sengupta's (Bengali writer) miserable life. A publishing house extends an offers to him of Rs 40,000 to write about his wife, who was murdered and whose body was found naked. His wife was a former actress, however, he refused to write it.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Formerly a well established known writer. Now lives in misery."

Cast

Shesh Pata has been directed by Atanu Ghosh, who is also a popular Indian writer. He has written and directed many films.

The casts includes Prosenjit Chatterjee as Balmiki Sengupta, Gargi Roychowdhury as Medha Roy, Vikram Chatterjee as Sounak Hazra, and Rayati Bhattacharya as Deepa among others.

Still Image From Shesh Pata

Still Image From Shesh Pata |

All About Shesh Pata

Probal Halder and Firdausul Hasan, operating under the Friends Communication production house umbrella, are the film's producers. It was theatrically released on the occasion of Poila Baisakh, last year. The official trailer of the film was released on March 14, 2023. Shesh Pata has a running time of 128 minutes.

The film's cinematography was done by Soumik Haldar and it was edited by Sujay Datta Roy. The music of Shesh Pata was composed by Debo Jyoti Mishra. The film was released only in Bengali.

