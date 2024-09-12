Shekhar Suman Buys Swanky New Mercedes Worth ₹1.5 Crore (PHOTOS)

Shekhar Suman | Instagram

Actor Shekhar Suman made the headlines by purchasing a brand-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet worth Rs 1.5 crore. He celebrated this milestone with his family members and shared pictures of the same on social media.

The Tere Bina Kya Jeena actor took to Instagram and shared a collaboration post with Auti Hangar announcing the news of his brand new car and wrote, "Iconic smiles meet iconic drives. @shekhusuman and @adhyayansuman who have been brightening our screens with his unforgettable characters, just drove off with a smile in their new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet from Auto Hangar. Here’s to many more miles of joy and luxury."

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is quickly becoming popular in India. Starting at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), it joins a lineup of convertibles offered by the brand in the country, including the E-Class Cabriolet and the Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster.

The model he chose has a powerful engine, a modern style and a design that is comfortable for city driving. Fans and followers of the Tridev actor congratulated him on social media, expressing their admiration for his choice, while some feel it's his Heeramandi's earnings that the actor has used to buy the car. One of the users wrote, "Kash mere dad bhi shekhar suman hote old age me kaam kar ke mere liye car lete."

Another user commented, "Congratulations, bro."

"Ye Heeramandi ki kamal h," the comment reads.

On the work front, Shekhar was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which he portrayed the character of Nawab Zulfikar. The period drama television series was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is streaming on Netflix.

The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles. The series centres on the lives, love, and misfortunes of courtesans in the pre-independence era.