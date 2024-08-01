Raj Kundra Buys Rare British Luxury Car Worth ₹3 Crore Days After ED Seizes His Properties In Bitcoin Fraud Case (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra has purchased a stylish and sleek-looking car which is worth nearly Rs 3 crore. Several videos have been shared by celebrity photographers on social media which give a glimpse of the swanky electric SUV.

In one of the videos, Raj is spotted taking his new British luxury sports car, Lotus Eletre, on a test drive outside his Juhu residence.

As per the brand's website, Eletre evolves classic Lotus design language with advanced active aerodynamics and breakthrough driving technologies.

Lotus Eletre price starts at Rs 2.55 crore and top model price goes up to Rs 2.99 crore. Eletre is offered in three variants - the base model of Eletre is Eletre S and the top model Lotus Eletre R.

In the last few months, Raj has mostly made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In June 2024, it was reported that the Mumbai Sessions Court directed police to investigate a complaint against Shilpa, Raj and their company Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd for cheating a bullion trader out of Rs 90.38 lakh in a gold scheme.

The couple was also under scrutiny since the last few months as Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized their properties worth Rs 97.79 crore in connection with a bitcoin fraud case. Reportedly, ED had alleged that Raj, along with others, collected massive funds from the public, summing up to Rs 6,600 crore and promised returns of 10 per cent per month in the form of bitcoins.

ED had seized their properties in Mumbai and Pune. However, Raj's advocate had issued a statement stating that they have faith in ED's fair investigation.

"We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients. On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra," the statement read.

It added, "We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required."

Raj, who tasted the wrath of the system after his name was dragged in the pornographic scam, made his acting debut in his biography titled UT 69. The film released in November 2023.