Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Used ChatGPT To Write Story For Masoom 2: 'I Am Far More Creative Than AI'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had revealed a couple of months back that he is working on the sequel to his much loved film Masoon. On Thursday, the directed shared a still from the film on his official social media account and revealed that he asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2.

Kapur, who has directed films like Mr. India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth, said he was 'amazed' AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it.

"There’s so much talk about AI ( Artificial Intelligence) , and how it’s going even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it. I asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2 - the next generation .. my next film

… and was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it," he wrote.

"In AI’s version Rahul (played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially .. but then grows up and gets married .. but not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other .. and finally forgives his father. Thankfully my story is far better than AI’s .. yet remember that CHATGPT does not see Video .. but within 30 secs had read everything that was ever written about Masoom .. and conjured up an credible moral dilemma for little Rahul and delivered a cohesive plot line .. in 30secs," the filmmaker added.





"Again, and thankfully, AI could not come up with a better and more emotional plot line/story that I did.. so I am still far more creative than AI.

But I can see why the writers are striking in Hollywood .. for apparently AI is capable of delivering a credible plot line for series episodes! Phew! I’d better make some more films fast before AI catches up with my creativity," Kapur concluded his post.

About Masoom

Released in 1983, the film was written by Gulzar. It was an adaptation of Erich Segal's 1980 novel 'Man, Woman and Child'. The film revolved around a married couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted with the arrival of a boy who is the man's son from an earlier affair.

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey and Urmila Matondkar were a part of the film.

