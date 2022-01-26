Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: Adorable photos of the actress with Sidharth Shukla

Actor-singer Shehnaz Kaur Gill will celebrate her 29th birthday on January 27, 2022. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant has given voice to a number of Punjabi tracks including 'Veham', 'Sidewalk', 'Mind Na Kari', and 'Change', among others.

Shehnaz also appeared in a number of music videos including 'Bhula Dunga', 'Keh Gayi Sorry', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Waada Hai', 'Shona Shona' and 'Fly'.

In 2021, she appeared in Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaz is also known for her bond with the late actor and Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Their chemistry garnered the two the popular acronym #SidNaz during their stint in the show.

From sharing countless endearing moments in the house to standing by each other through ups and downs, their bond became solid. Outside the show too they remained very close.

Unexpectedly, Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021, and passed away at the age of 40. Heartbreaking pictures of Shehnaz flooded the internet. People mourned the loss of the actor as well as their adorable relationship.

Shehnaz is slowly pulling through, and again featuring in interviews and music videos.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some adorable photos of Shehnaaz and Sidharth together.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:08 PM IST