Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Shershaah' song 'Ranjha'; fans call her 'rockstar'

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday treated her fans with a video in which she can be seen singing 'Ranjha' from the film 'Shershah'.

The actress was featured in one of the promos of the reality show 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan'.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen taking over the stage to sing the popular track from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film.

She also talked about the 'hunar (talent)' within her. Take a look at the video here:

As soon as she shared the video, needless to mention, it went viral and fans celebrated the actor’s presence.

Taking to the comments section of her post, several fans called her 'sherni' and 'queen'.

"Loved this.. want the full song on your YouTube channel," a user commented.

"You Are Looking Like An Angel," another user wrote.

Recently, Shehnaaz made headlines with her latest video titled 'Reset and Restart' on a YouTube channel where she spoke to her rumoured boyfriend- late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru, BK Shivani. In the video, she opened up about dealing with negativity, pain and loss and how she lost the desire to live.

During their stint in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth and Shehnaaz gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments.

The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:34 AM IST