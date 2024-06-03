 'She Would've Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Voices Support For Raveena Tandon After Mumbai Mob Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'She Would've Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Voices Support For Raveena Tandon After Mumbai Mob Attack

'She Would've Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Voices Support For Raveena Tandon After Mumbai Mob Attack

Kangana also demanded strict action against those who attacked Raveena

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Raveena Tandon after the latter was attacked by a mob in Mumbai and a false complaint video against her went viral. Condemning the incident, Kangana said that the people involved in the attack must be punished.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a note in support of Raveena. "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming. Had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched," she wrote.

She went on to say, "We condemn such road rage outburts, those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

Read Also
Man SLAPPED Raveena Tandon & Pulled Her By Hair Amid Brawl, Claims Source - CCTV Footage From...
article-image

In the late hours of Saturday, Raveena and her driver were attacked by a mob outside her residence in Bandra, after three women accused the actress of abusing and assaulting them.

However, the cops later stated that the allegations levelled against Raveena and her driver were false, and on contrary to the claims, the actress was not drunk when the incident took place.

Cops also mentioned that there was no accident involved as opposed to what the women in the mob claimed.

Read Also
'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon ATTACKED In Mumbai After Being Accused Of Rash Driving,...
article-image

A source exclusively told Free Press Journal that as Raveena stepped in to rescue her driver from the mob and calm the situation down, a man slapped the actress and even pulled her by the hair.

Raveena is yet to share her ordeal, and in the late hours of Sunday, she shared the statement of the cops on her social media handles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munawar Faruqui's 'Proud' Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Shares FIRST Post For Him After Wedding (PHOTO)

Munawar Faruqui's 'Proud' Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Shares FIRST Post For Him After Wedding (PHOTO)

Asim Riaz THROWN OUT Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Fall Out With Rohit Shetty: Reports

Asim Riaz THROWN OUT Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Fall Out With Rohit Shetty: Reports

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Heeramandi 2: 'Women From Lahore Will Sing & Dance For Producers,...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Heeramandi 2: 'Women From Lahore Will Sing & Dance For Producers,...

Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Puniya Is Totally Glowing After Her Breakup & These Pictures Are Proof

Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Puniya Is Totally Glowing After Her Breakup & These Pictures Are Proof

'Kya Kar Rahe Ho?': Hrithik Roshan Loses His Cool At Paps At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

'Kya Kar Rahe Ho?': Hrithik Roshan Loses His Cool At Paps At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)