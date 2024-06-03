'She Would've Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Voices Support For Raveena Tandon After Mumbai Mob Attack

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Raveena Tandon after the latter was attacked by a mob in Mumbai and a false complaint video against her went viral. Condemning the incident, Kangana said that the people involved in the attack must be punished.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a note in support of Raveena. "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming. Had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched," she wrote.

She went on to say, "We condemn such road rage outburts, those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

In the late hours of Saturday, Raveena and her driver were attacked by a mob outside her residence in Bandra, after three women accused the actress of abusing and assaulting them.

However, the cops later stated that the allegations levelled against Raveena and her driver were false, and on contrary to the claims, the actress was not drunk when the incident took place.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

Cops also mentioned that there was no accident involved as opposed to what the women in the mob claimed.

A source exclusively told Free Press Journal that as Raveena stepped in to rescue her driver from the mob and calm the situation down, a man slapped the actress and even pulled her by the hair.

Raveena is yet to share her ordeal, and in the late hours of Sunday, she shared the statement of the cops on her social media handles.