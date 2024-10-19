‘She Is One Hundred Percent..’: Krystle Dsouza Says THIS About Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai Costar Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza who’s camaraderie goes back to their debut show ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai,’ have been the best of friends for more than a decade now. Krystle, who was recently seen in Jio Cinemas’ ‘Visfot’ was recently quizzed about having girl friends in the industry and the actress, speaking about her friendship with Nia Sharma, heaped praises on the actress.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood about how difficult it is to have a camaraderie with someone from the fraternity since you are always competing with each other, the Visfot fame said, “Isi wajah se mere paas aur koi girlfriends nahi hai jo industry se hai. Agar close koi hai toh Nia hi hai. Mujhe lagta hai she is one girl who is not insecure at all and she is one hundred percent authentic. And I feel the same way about me as well. Mujhe kabhi bhi kisi ke kaam ko dekh kar competition feel Nai hota hai. If I can help someone I help them and I also seek help when needed. I think Nia is one person who is very genuine and Bahut kum dekhne ko milta hai aise.”

For the uninformed, Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behena Hai aired in 2011 and went ahead to be one of the most popular shows on television. The show also started Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon as the male leads opposite Krystle and Nia.