Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Wahi | Instagram

In April, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had a search operations in several places of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi in connection with in illegal online forex trading case related to OctaFx trading app and octafx.com.

Now, as per the latest news, Krystle Dsouza and Karan Wahi has been summoned by ED, and they are reording their statements in connection with Octa FX money laundering case.

Earlier, the ED had also summoned actor Nia Sharma, who is also alleged to have promoted the app.