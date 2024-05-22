Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi Co-Star Jason Shah Calls Her Performance 'One Tone': 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali Said...'

Actress Sharmin Segal, who recently starred in her 'mama' Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, has been at the end of severe backlash due to her acting in the show. While several co-stars have spoken in her support, actor Jason Shah, who was also a part of Heeramandi, has now called her performance 'one tone'.

During an interaction with Entertainment Live, Jason stated that he felt there was a lot of space and scope for Sharmin's character to explore. "I thought, personally, there should have been a higher escalation of emotion in different places," he said.

When asked if she was instructed to keep her performance toned down, Jason said, "Maybe, that’s what I think. If not, if she wasn’t told to keep it one-tone, I felt that the character had a lot of space and a lot of scope to do a lot of different things. I didn’t feel it was fully explored. But I’m not the director."

Jason also recalled Sanjay Leela Bhansali's advice to Sharmin during the shoot of Heeramandi and shared that the strict filmmaker had asked his niece to stop acting from her head and instead to act from her heart.

He added that that maybe the makers asked her to maintain a single tone and expression and she was only following orders.

Recently, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and others came out in Sharmin's support and stated that the trolling and hatred she was being put through was uncalled for. While Shekhar stated that her character demanded that kind of acting, Aditi and Richa had called the incessant trolling "unfair".

Sharmin had also revealed that she had to give several auditions before finally being cast in Heeramandi, and that she was treated just like everyone on the sets, despite being Bhansali's niece.