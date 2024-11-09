Sharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

Sharda Sinha, the renowned folk singer known as the Begum Akhtar of Mithila and the melody behind Chhath Puja, passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72. She had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and was in critical condition on a ventilator.

"Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 p.m. due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said. Now, a heartbreaking video of the singer is doing the rounds on social media, in which Sinha can be seen singing Chhath song while lying on her hospital bed.

Confirming her death, the singer's son, Anshuman Sinha, in a post, said "Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side."

The singer's last rites were performed on November 7, 2024, in Patna with full state honors.

Sharda was awarded Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sinha's final Facebook post for late husband recently went viral, where she said, "I will come to you soon."

In Sharda's last Facebook post, she shared a photo with her husband Brijkishore and said, "I met him for the last time on the evening of September 17. Before leaving, I told him, ‘I will return in three days, please take care of yourself.’ He said, ‘I will be absolutely fine. You stay healthy, and do return soon.’ He was looking at me the whole time. Who knew this was our last meeting?"

"I still feel his presence. My kids, Vandana and Anshuman, still feel their father is just out for work and will return soon. This is a picture from our last meeting. The silence and his absence are killing me. In the picture, you can see his teary eyes with his granddaughter, and I am assuring him, ‘I will come to you soon.' 'Mai jald hi aaungi, maine bas yehi kaha tha unse (I will join you soon, that is what I told him),’" she added.

She is also well-known for her songs in films Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.