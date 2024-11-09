 Sharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

Sharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

Sharda Sinha, the renowned folk singer and the melody behind Chhath Puja, passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72. A heartbreaking video of the singer, in which she can be seen singing a Chhath song while lying on her hospital bed, is circulating on social media. She is also well-known for her songs in films Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Sharda Sinha, the renowned folk singer known as the Begum Akhtar of Mithila and the melody behind Chhath Puja, passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72. She had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and was in critical condition on a ventilator.

"Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 p.m. due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said. Now, a heartbreaking video of the singer is doing the rounds on social media, in which Sinha can be seen singing Chhath song while lying on her hospital bed.

 Check out the video:

Read Also
Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72
article-image

Confirming her death, the singer's son, Anshuman Sinha, in a post, said "Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side."

FPJ Shorts
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Take a look:

The singer's last rites were performed on November 7, 2024, in Patna with full state honors.

Sharda was awarded Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sinha's final Facebook post for late husband recently went viral, where she said, "I will come to you soon."

In Sharda's last Facebook post, she shared a photo with her husband Brijkishore and said, "I met him for the last time on the evening of September 17. Before leaving, I told him, ‘I will return in three days, please take care of yourself.’ He said, ‘I will be absolutely fine. You stay healthy, and do return soon.’ He was looking at me the whole time. Who knew this was our last meeting?"

"I still feel his presence. My kids, Vandana and Anshuman, still feel their father is just out for work and will return soon. This is a picture from our last meeting. The silence and his absence are killing me. In the picture, you can see his teary eyes with his granddaughter, and I am assuring him, ‘I will come to you soon.' 'Mai jald hi aaungi, maine bas yehi kaha tha unse (I will join you soon, that is what I told him),’" she added.

Read Also
Sharda Sinha Death: When The Late Singer Was Paid Only ₹76 For Song In Salman Khan's Maine Pyar...
article-image

She is also well-known for her songs in films Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If...

Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If...

Sharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

Sharda Sinha Sings Chhath Song On Hospital Bed Moments Before Death, Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

'Aaj Hi Shadi Kar Lo': Jasmin Bhasin's Mother Comments After Aly Goni Says 'Done' For Getting...

'Aaj Hi Shadi Kar Lo': Jasmin Bhasin's Mother Comments After Aly Goni Says 'Done' For Getting...

Kangana Ranaut's Nani Indrani Thakur Dies, Actress Gets Emotional: 'She Got Brain Stroke, Was...

Kangana Ranaut's Nani Indrani Thakur Dies, Actress Gets Emotional: 'She Got Brain Stroke, Was...

Final Destination, Candyman Actor Tony Todd Dies At 69 In LA

Final Destination, Candyman Actor Tony Todd Dies At 69 In LA