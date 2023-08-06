'Shame On You': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Doppelganger' Trolled For THIS Reason

The legacy of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput lives on, two years after his untimely demise. Fans and close friends are still grieving the loss of the talented actor who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

However, amidst the remembrance and admiration, a disturbing trend has surfaced on social media, where some individuals are using AI tools to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput's image for their own gain.

Recently, a video went viral on Instagram, showcasing an account under the username 'donim.ayaan1513' featuring a Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike created using Artificial Intelligence.

The AI-generated content bears an uncanny resemblance to the late actor, stirring mixed emotions among netizens.

NETIZENS SLAM THE USER FOR EXPLOITING SSR's FACE

While some may argue that the AI-generated tribute is a way for fans to remember their beloved actor, many others find it deeply unsettling and inappropriate.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their discontent and disapproval, condemning the misuse of Sushant Singh Rajput's face for personal gain.

One user vented, "All his posts are AI-generated... Stop doing this... Shame on you for exploiting him for likes."

Another concerned netizen warned, "This is a stark reminder of how AI can be misused and may become more dangerous in the future."

A third user wrote, "Kisi ka mjak mt bnao yr kya faltu AI tools se kuch b bna rhe ho kam se kam jo nhi h duniya m uske bare m to soch lo."

The sentiment was echoed by others, expressing fear about the potential negative impact of AI technology on society.

ABOUT SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Sushant Singh Rajput's journey to stardom began on the small screen, where he won hearts with his role in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

His transition to the silver screen was marked by his impressive debut in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che'.

From there, he went on to deliver stellar performances in movies like 'Raabta', 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Chhichhore', and many more, solidifying his place in the hearts of millions.

