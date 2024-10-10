'Shame On You': Shehnaaz Gill Criticised For 'Smiling' While Talking About Ratan Tata's Death, Netizens Slam Her Tone-Deaf Reaction (VIDEO)

Actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is being criticised for the way she reacted to the news of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata's death. Shehnaaz was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night, hours after the news of the industrialist's demise surfaced.

In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actress is seen stepping inside her car when a photographer asked her about Ratan Tata.

However, Shehnaaz appeared to be clueless and she did not say much. Soon after the video was posted, a section of social media users also slammed her for 'smiling' while reacting to the question.

Shehnaaz said, "Main yeh hi bolungi ki jo hua vo accha nahi hua hai." After taking a long pause, she added, "Kya bolu ab ispe main kuch bol hi nahi sakti, right?"

"She didn't know anything about him seriously yaar," a user commented on pap Viral Bhayani's video.

Another wrote, "I think she doesn’t even know about Ratan Tata it’s seems in her reaction... vry sad." Criticising Shehnaaz, another user commented, "Looks like she's going to laugh."

"She was definitely not prepared to get this question from the paps. She didn't know how to respond," read another comment.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "This reel/video doesn’t seem like paying a homage. Rather its insult for the departed soul. If someone couldn’t express Ratan Tata then that person can’t express anything."

"What the hell is this????? Is this an interview???" asked an angry user.

Several users also questioned the pap why Shehnaaz was asked about Ratan Tata. "Acha toh yeh bkl Hume Sir Ratan Tata ke baare mein batayenge ??? Admin have u lost it seriously ???" read a comment.

"She doesn’t feel anything! She sounded like she doesn’t know him, that’s why she doesn’t know what to say," another comment read.

While some fans came out in support of the actress, a user commented, "Kis bwakoof se ye puch raho ho bhai sab? She doesn’t know how to respect the legend."

"Sirf sar hila rhi hai, ye pahchanti bhi nhi shayed," another comment read.

Slamming Shehnaaz, another Instagram user wrote, "Shame on you aap smile krne wale the apka face me saaf dikh rha hai."

However, the video was deleted by the paparazzo later from Instagram.

Ratan Tata's death and funeral

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86. The mortal remains of the industrial legend will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai. He will be cremated with full state honours in Worli.

Ratan Tata's contributions to Indian industry and society have been immense, earning him admiration from people across the world. In addition to his business success, Ratan Tata was known for his philanthropic work, particularly through the Tata Trusts, which have supported healthcare, education, and rural development initiatives in India.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in the year 2008.