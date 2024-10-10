 VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh STOPS Germany Concert Midway To Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata, Says 'He Never Spoke Ill Of Anyone'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Singer Diljit Dosanjh stopped his concert midway to pay tribute to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. He was performing in Germany on Wednesday evening and soon after learning about Ratan Tata's demise, he paused his show. A video has gone viral in which Diljit is seen praising the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata

The now-viral video shows Diljit on stage during his concert in Germany. He is heard saying, "I felt it was important to mention him today because he was always a hardworking man. From all that I’ve read and learned about him, I’ve never seen him speak ill of anyone. He was always helpful and dedicated to doing well for others. This is the essence of life."

"If there's anything we can learn from Ratan ji's life, it's to work hard, stay positive, and be of service to others. That man lived a spotless life," Diljit added.

Soon after the news of Ratan Tata's death surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn and others, took to social media to mourn his demise.

The mortal remains of the industrial legend will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai. He will be cremated with full state honours in Worli on Thursday afternoon.

Ratan Tata's contributions to Indian industry and society have been immense, earning him admiration from people across the world. He was instrumental in making Tata Group one of the largest and most respected business conglomerates in the world.

In addition to his business success, Ratan Tata was known for his philanthropic work, particularly through the Tata Trusts, which have supported healthcare, education, and rural development initiatives in India.

Ratan Tata was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in the year 2008.

