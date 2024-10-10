Ratan Tata Dies At 86: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Kamal Haasan & Other Celebs Mourn His Death

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 86. Soon after the news surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise.

The mortal remains of the industrial legend will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai. He will be cremated with full state honours in Worli on Thursday afternoon.

Salman Khan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

Anushka Sharma took to her official X account and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace, dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP Sir 🙏, You have touched so many lives."

Actress Shraddha Kapoor said she his grateful to Ratan Tata for inspiring her. "Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind… Thank you for everything, Sir," she mentioned.

On the other hand, veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared a picture of Ratan Tata on social media and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India."

"His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians," the actor added.

Actress Simi Grewal, who had once admitted to dating Ratan Tata, said, "They say you have gone .. It's too hard to bear your loss... too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata."

Here's how other celebs reacted:

असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ldThYxUwJz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 9, 2024

Legends are born, and they live forever. It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product… Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him. 🙏🏻



Thank you Sir for everything you’ve done for India… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 10, 2024

A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata Ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2024

Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India.



Rest in eternal peace Ratansha — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 9, 2024

They say you have gone ..

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024

The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/c6qaZ75ykh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted on Monday for certain age-related health issues.