Shama Sikander and James Milliron open up about their wedding celebrations and true love

Shama Sikander and James Milliron are all set to tie the knot on March 14. The couple have been in a relationship for the past seven years. In an exclusive rendezvous with The Free Press Journal, the couple open up about their love story, what makes it work, and more. Excerpts:

Where is the marriage celebration happening?

Shama: The wedding is happening in Goa. It’s an intimate affair with family and friends. I have been a simple person and love to be with my core people. We both are lucky to have good friends. We wish to take their blessings.

What would you prefer her to wear on the wedding day?

James: I prefer to see her in a beautiful gown.

Shama: Even if it’s a simple wedding, we need to prepare. It’s a simple ghar ki shaadi type.

Will it be through Indian rituals or Western?

Shama: We are both very spiritual, so it’s going to be full of love coming together. We are celebrating love in totality. We have a theme, India meets America, which we will be representing. I’m just working towards this theme which will showcase our cultures and can merge them together.

James: My family adores her. Some of my family members will be attending the wedding. While the others, for health reasons, won’t be attending. I’m excited to show my family Indian culture and wedding.

Marriages are made in heaven and take place on earth. What efforts will you put together to make it a better place?

Shama: I feel I have reached the conclusion that we need to be better to the world to be better. The world is already better and a beautiful place. It’s we who need to change. Grow and evolve. We are both evolving continuously. We are careful with our choices. We have learnt to forgive. When you learn to forgive, you become so compassionate to the other person.

James: We have talked about this a lot. Whatever happens, tomorrow can be heavenly or hellish, depending on your decisions. People in life who make rash decisions become brutal; such people descend into darker states. For positive people who want to build positivity, they constantly move towards a heavenly experience in life. That’s what we want to provide to the world.

What are the qualities you both like in each other?

James: Shama is very introspecting. She spends a lot of time on herself. That’s an amazing quality to have in anybody. She has an overflowing amount of love with positivity. She just makes every day better. She knew exactly what she wanted at the first meeting. I noticed whatever she wanted, whether it was the food on her plate or where we were going next. She was very clear about all that. The clarity made it a very easy relationship. When the relationship becomes easier, you don’t have to worry about anything but focus on love. She is extremely beautiful that’s hard to overlook. Lastly, She is full of love and also loves her family.

Shama: I love his sincerity. He is compassionate with everybody, not just with me. He is a kind human. His kindness makes him what he is meant to be.

Advertisement

Being handsome, many girls may be falling for James. Do you flirt with them?

James: I don’t flirt. I have loads of respect for my relationship; hence I never allow myself to flirt with others. More than women trying to get in touch with me, it’s more of guys trying to be in touch with me!

Shama: He really doesn’t flirt. We respect and like each other as people. We love to grow together and be the best version of each other. It’s always been like this. We connected from our first meeting. We felt that the universal power pulled us towards each other. Even if we had a few arguments, we realised not to have negative energy.

What’s your take on live-in relationships?

Shama: I can’t talk about others. They have their reasons. When he met me, I didn’t have any confusion. I was in love with him coming into my life because I’m so full of love, and he is full of love; thus, we came together. The universe is talking to us not to fight. We go through many ups and downs from childhood. We need to know ourselves. One should choose from things that you will always stand by.

James: What’s important is for you to get to know who the person you are going to spend the rest of your life with. You need to know yourself too... What am I getting into? Is this person suitable to live with for the rest of my life? Neither I am advocating live-in relationships nor am I against them. I think it’s helpful to know who you are getting into a relationship with. You should find ways to do that.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:26 AM IST