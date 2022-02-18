Shama Sikander to marry James Milliron on March 14 in Goa

Popular actress Shama Sikander is all set to get married to longtime fiance, American businessman James Milliron on March 14.

According to a report in Indian Express, the actor shared that it’s going to be a very intimate wedding in Goa, with just our families around.

The couple has also planned a few pre-wedding events a day prior for their guests.

The actress revealed that it would be a white wedding and since most of their guests are flying from abroad, it’s going to be an ‘India meets America’ theme event. She added that she wants a simple yet classy and elegant wedding, which she says would be a ‘spiritual one’.

Loading View on Instagram

Shama also shared with the publication that if it wasn’t for the pandemic, she would have tied the knot in 2020.

Shama and James got engaged in the year 2015 in Dubai.

Before taking a big leap towards films, Shama featured in several TV shows. However, she rose to fame with 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'.

Shama also featured in several Bollywood films and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:31 PM IST