 'Shaken Me Deeply': Marathi Actress Ruchita Jadhav Reveals Rohit Arya Approached Her For Film, Asked To Meet At Powai Studio
Rohit Arya, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was shot dead by the Mumbai Police after a three-hour hostage standoff at RA Studios in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday. A day later on Friday, Marathi actress Ruchita Jadhav revealed Rohit had approached her for a 'hostage situation' film. "I can’t stop thinking about how close I came to being there," she shared.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Rohit Arya, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was shot dead by the Mumbai Police on Thursday (October 30) following a three-hour hostage standoff at Powai's RA Studios. Arya had reportedly taken 19 people hostage inside the studio premises, where they had allegedly been called for an 'audition.' A day later, on Friday, Marathi actress Ruchita Jadhav revealed on social media that Rohit had approached her for a 'hostage situation' film and had asked her to meet him at the same RA Studios.

article-image

Ruchita Jadhav Says Rohit Arya Approached Her For Film

The actress issued a statement, sharing shocking details, revealing, "Hi everyone, I want to share something very personal that has shaken me deeply. On 4th October, I was contacted by someone named Rohit Arya regarding a film project. The subject he described was about a hostage situation. As an actor, I agreed to hear more."

Ruchita Jadhav Reveals Rohit Arya Asked To Meet Him At Powai Studio

Further, the actress stated that on October 23, Rohit had asked to meet her on either the 27th, 28th, or 29th. She confirmed that she was available on the 28th. Following this, on October 27, Arya sent her the details, including the location of RA Studios in Powai, and asked if they could meet the next day. However, due to unavoidable family commitment, she cancelled the meeting.

'I Felt A Chill': Ruchita Jadhav

"Today, 31st October, when I saw the terrifying incident in the news – involving this same person – I felt a chill. I can’t stop thinking about how close I came to being there. I’m feeling incredibly grateful to God, and to my family, and I truly believe someone up there was protecting me. This has reminded me—and I hope it reminds you too—that we need to be extremely careful when meeting new people for work, no matter how normal things appear," she said.

Rohit Arya's last rites were performed at around 2.30 am at Vaikunth Crematorium in Navi Peth, Pune, on Friday.

