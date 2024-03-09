Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Supernatural Thriller Registers Decent Opening With ₹14.5 Crore

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika's Shaitaan, which hit the big screens on March 8, is off to a flying start. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller revolves around the story of Kabir (Ajay) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. It also features Janki Bodiwala in a significant role.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan has collected Rs 14.5 crore on the first day of its release i.e. Friday. Also, the film had an overall 25.70 percent Hindi occupancy. Shaitaan also benefitted from the Mahashivratri holiday. Friday was also International Women's Day and has clearly helped the film.

Shaitaan is also expected to do a decent business on March 9 and 10, the first weekend.

According to media reports, the film, which has been made on a limited budget, is expected to earn nearly Rs 50 crore within the first three days of its release. Shaitaan has sold nearly 1,95,000 tickets in advance bookings, already raking in Rs 4.90 crore on its second day.

Also, Shaitaan's Day 1 earnings are comparable to Ajay's Drishyam 2's opening, which had raked in Rs 15.38 crore.

The film has received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience and the early word of mouth from the audience is positive.

The Free Press Journal's review of Shitaan read, "Shaitaan surely stands tall in almost every aspect. Although, the second half could have been chopped off, it is manageable. Madhavan, an epitome of an actor, shines out right from the start. He even overpowers Ajay’s usual good performance this time. He is the heartbeat of Shaitaan. Ajay impresses you in most of his portions. Jyothika is someone you can’t ignore either, her presence in the film makes you feel like a happy viewer. Janki does her part aptly. The cast surely upholds the film beyond Vikas’ frame."

It further read, "Shaitaan is palatable and somewhat does justice in the space of psychological-supernatural thrillers but the question here is whether urban audiences are willing to see a superstitious and fictitious tale of black magic in the era of social media."

Shaitaan is an official Hindi remake of 2023-Gujarati film Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.