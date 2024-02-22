Shaitaan Actor Ajay Devgn Reveals He Experienced Supernatural Activities In Real Life: 'Know How Spooky It Gets'

The trailer of the much anticipated 'supernatural thriller' Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, was dropped by the makers on Thursday. The film is set to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2024, and the trailer has already created quite a buzz among movie lovers.

During the trailer launch, actor Ajay Devgn shared that he too has experienced supernatural activities in his life in the initial 10-15 years of his career. "I haven't experienced all of this for a while now, but I know how spooky it gets. I've been wanting to do a film in the supernatural genre but sadly, no such script was offered to me for all these years. So when I came across this story, I felt I had to do it. I instantly connected with the character of the father in the film, which is why I decided to get on board and play the role," he stated.

R Madhavan, who has won the hearts of millions of people across the nation with his soft boy roles, is all set to play the 'Shaitaan' in the film and he is set to present a never-seen-before side of him to the audience. "When I was first offered the film, I had no clue that my role would be so important and dark. I loved the story and the fact that it was with Ajay sir, and I gave my nod to it. But as the shoot progressed, I realised what my character was all about and I was skeptical if I would be able to do justice to the role. I hope I've pulled it off and the audience will love my this side as well as an actor," he shared.

He also revealed the first question that he asked to Ajay when he got on board the film. "I asked him why he was not playing the role of Shaitaan yourself because the movie is about that character. But he simply stated that he wouldn't be able to do justice to the role as he was already attached to the father's character. And it is my pleasure that I got this role offered on a platter, which really made me push my limits. Ajay sir is the true Singham of the industry. I haven't seen an actor so humble and selfless that despite being a star himself, he gave me an equally important role in the film, if not more, and even named the whole film on my character, Shaitaan," he gushed.

Shaitaan marks Jyotika's comeback in Bollywood after almost two decades and the actress shared that she could not have asked for a better opportunity. "My role is that of a mother who is ready to go to any lengths for her children. During the shoot of the film, I resonated with my character as in real life too I have two children and I know the strength I can produce if it comes to safeguarding them. It was such a pleasure working with Ajay, and reuniting with Madhavan after 20 years. We were like one big family during the shoot and I just want to thank the director and the producers for giving me the opportunity," she said.

Shaitaan has been directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for films like Queen and Super 30. When asked how he decided to try his hand at the supernatural genre, he revealed that it was Ajay who chose him. "Ajay and Kumar Mangat Pathak sir already had the story ready and they called me to discuss it first. In the very first minute, I confessed to Ajay that I don't watch horror movies and that I was really scared of movies that belong to this genre. And he responded that I was the perfect person to helm Shaitaan. I'll admit I was quite scared during the shoot but I hope the audience likes it because this is something that I've tried and is quite outside my comfort zone," he stated.